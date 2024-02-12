79.4 F
The Villages
Monday, February 12, 2024
Driver who failed to use turn signal arrested with unprescribed Viagra pills

By Staff Report
Jennifer Lynn Whitley
Matthew Allan Kibbey
A driver who failed to use his turn signal was arrested with unprescribed Viagra pills.

Matthew Allan Kibbey, 39, of Summerfield, was driving a silver Chevrolet passenger car shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday traveling east on County Road 466 approaching County Road 201 when he failed to use his turn signal when changing lanes, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, a K-9 unit arrived on the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, inducating the likely presence of drugs.

Kibbey appeared to be “nervous” and would not maintain eye contact with the police officer.

A plastic container holding 15 small circular pills was found in the vehicle. The pills were identified as Viagra. Kibbey said he did not have a prescription for the Viagra and claimed the pills were not his. Kibbey, who was arrested in 2016 on a charge of driving under the influence, was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

A passenger, 34-year-old Jennifer Lynn Whitley of Belleview, was found to be in possession of a pipe and two straws. She is currently on probation through 2025 following a conviction on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Kibbey was arrested on two counts of drug possession and booked at the jail on $3,000 bond.

