Lady Lake officials split on $176,300 forgiveness for new development

Lady Lake commissioners split 3-2 on the forgiveness of a $176,300 lien which had been placed on a new development.

The Groves at Lake Ella (originally known as Lady Lake Estates) is a multi-million dollar development of new homes.

However, over the past few years during the construction phase of the development, there was chronic erosion from the site, spilling over onto residential property. Storm drains were not properly been protected from the onslaught of silt and sand. In 2022, an expert witness testified in front of a Lady Lake Special Magistrate and said that the steep grade at which the work was taking place made erosion on ongoing problem.

The developer of the project continued to run up fines before finally building a $146,000 retaining wall to try to rectify the situation.

The Lady Lake commissioners were asked Monday night to forgive the $176,300 lien which had been slapped on the Grove of Lake Ella due to persistent non-compliance.

Commissioner John Gourlie was skeptical of the need for forgiveness.

“If it’s a multi-million dollar project, what’s the matter with $176,300?” he asked.

However, Commissioner Treva Roberts noted that town staff had recommended forgiving the lien and encouraged her fellow commissioners to respect the staff’s recommendation.

In the end, Roberts, Mayor Ed Freeman and Commissioner Mike Sage voted to forgive the lien. Gourlie and Commissioner Ed Regan voted against it.