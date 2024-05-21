Webster visits Trump trial in New York and calls it ‘a farce’

Congressman Daniel Webster has visited the Manhattan courthouse which is the scene of the hush money trial of former President Trump in New York City. He is blasting the proceedings as “a farce.”

“Today, I stood in support of my friend, President Donald J. Trump, at his farce of a trial!” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives. “The radical left cannot beat President Trump at the polls, so they’ve weaponized our justice system and subjected him to this sham trial. My constituents see right through this witch hunt. There was no crime, no victim, and the star witness is a convicted liar. I stand with President Trump and my district stands with President Trump!”

Webster was joined by Donald Trump Jr., former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, Sebastian Gorka, and fellow members of Congress at a post trial press briefing.

Following his trip, Webster pledged to continue ensuring Florida voters turn out to support President Trump at the polls in record numbers. Rep. Webster was one of the first members from Florida to announce his support for President Trump early last year.

