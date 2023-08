Residents crowded a meeting Tuesday evening as Sumter County commissioners were prepared to decide the fate of a fire fee increase.

The main room at the Everglades Recreation Center was at capacity shortly after 5 p.m. and those hoping to attend the 6 p.m. meeting were being steered into an overflow area.

The Property Owners Association of The Villages came out in favor of the increase after heavy pressure from the business community to reject the increase.