Judge Jeanine Pirro rallies the MAGA faithful in The Villages

Judge Jeanine Pirro appeared as the keynote speaker for a sold-out rally of The Villages MAGA Club on Sunday afternoon at Eisenhower Recreation Center.

The VMC is a political action committee whose goal is to support former President Donald Trump and his agenda, candidates and policies. The group hosted a similar event this past July with headliners Donald Trump, Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle and Kari Lake. These rallies are meant to promote Trump and his bid for the presidency in the 2024 election. His recent indictment has not slowed down Club President Tommy Jameison or his wife Valerie, nor has it dampened the spirits of Pirro and likeminded individuals.

“Let them play this out in court,” said Tommy. “We’ll get him (Trump) in 2024 and get this country back on track.”

Many residents of The Villages share similar feelings regarding Trump and his potential reelection, evident by the club’s growth of about 200 members in the past month alone and how quickly the event sold out. All 336 tickets for $75 VIP and $40 general admission were gone by Aug. 8, almost three weeks before Pirro’s anticipated visit.

The day of the event was no less enthusiastic as hundreds of people lined up outside the designated recreation room doors. Guests were given signed copies of Pirro’s new book, Crimes Against America, while she took pictures with VIP ticket holders. She was met with applause when she took to the stage and began recounting what she believed to be the ways in which America is being destroyed from within, mainly at the hands of Biden and his administration.

“When you live in a country where a sitting president decides to use his justice department to prosecute an opponent for president, himself a former president, we are at the level of a third world banana republic,” said Pirro.

Pirro’s speech touched on several different topics, including corruption in the government and the importance of elections in its prevention. She urged those in attendance to get involved with the local school board, district attorney and mayoral races in 2024. Of course, her main emphasis was on the upcoming presidential election.

“All of the crime going on in this country, no one is going to change it until we get a president in who is going to do something about it,” said Pirro.

Among those in the audience was 98-year-old Irving Locker, a World War II veteran who fought in the Battle of the Bulge after the D-Day invasion. He was honored for his service by Trump in 2019, and he and his wife Bernice continue to support the former president’s cause against what Locker believes is the downfall of the United States.

“What he did for this country is unforgettable,” said Locker.

The VMC itself is also preparing for the election with plans to mobilize its ever-growing base to campaign for Trump’s reelection. Part of that plan includes educating its members on poll watching to prevent violations in the next election. In addition, speakers like Gordon Chang will be invited to club rallies leading up to campaign time. Visit https://villagesmagaclub.org/ for more information or to join the club.