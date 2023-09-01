Villages Polo Club announces fall schedule

Polo matches will return to The Villages this month.

On Thursday, The Villages Polo Club announced that its fall schedule will kick off with the Lefty Lyall Cup on September 29.

“For many people fall means cool weather, pumpkin spice, and flannels. For us, it simply means one thing: polo is back” reads a statement from the organization.

Beginning every week thereafter, matches will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. on Sunday. Gates open 90 minutes before the start of each match.

The season will continue every week through November 19, when it ends with the Properties of The Villages Tournament.

Concessions are available at every match and after many of the matches, live music will be available between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Visitors are also able to join in on the champagne divot stop, a common ritual at polo matches where guests plug divots that have been made on the field.

The cost to attend a match begins at $20, which is payable by cash, per person at the gate upon arrival. Children ages 12 and under may attend matches for free.

For those looking to sit in pavilion upper level, a $5 cash upgrade is charged per person at the stairway entry.

Season passes for all eight weekends of play will be available for purchase beginning Wednesday, September 5. According to the organization’s website, season passes start at $300.

Visitors are advised to wear hats, sunglasses, and sunscreens, as matches are enjoyed outdoors.

The Villages Polo Club is located at 700 Buena Vista Boulevard. To access the complete fall schedule, visit The Villages Polo Club online.