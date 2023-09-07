DAR invites public to Bells Across America on Constitution Day

The daughters of the John Bartram Chapter will be celebrating Constitution Week starting with Constitution Day Bells Across America.

Participants gather to ring bells, much as the church bells of Philadelphia rang out when the United States Constitution was first signed at 4 p.m. on Sept. 17, 1787.

The local bell ringing is at 4 p.m. at the historic Baker House, 6106 County Road 44A in Wildwood. Students from Wildwood Middle High School will follow the traditional bell ringing by reading selections from the United States Constitution. Martha and George Washington will be in attendance. The public is welcome to attend the brief outside activities on the lawn.

Further activities include proclamations of Constitution Week issued by the Lady Lake Town Commission, Wildwood City Commission and the Sumter County Board of County Commissioners. Designated members of the John Bartram Chapter of the DAR will be in attendance at the meetings.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution urges Americans to reflect on the United States Constitution during this month’s annual observance.

The DAR initiated the observance in 1955, when the service organization petitioned the U.S. Congress to dedicate Sept. 17 to 23 of each year to the commemoration of Constitution Week.

Throughout the week all levels of Wildwood schools will participate in Constitution Week activities.