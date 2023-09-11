Village of Santo Domingo home sells for more than double its 2018 sales price

A home in the Village of Santo Domingo sold at the end of August for more than double its sales price just over five years ago.

The 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home located at 1829 Madero Drive sold for $600,000 on Aug. 31, according to a real estate listing on Realtor.com.

According to Sumter County property records, the 2,078-square-foot home previously sold for $290,000 in 2018.

Boasting a “rare, mile long view,” the home’s backyard overlooks a tortoise preserve, with Hacienda Hills Championship Golf Course in the distance.

The roof, water heater, pool deck, pool pump and pool heater have all been updated or restored in the past few years, according to the property listing.

According to Sumter County property records, the home first sold for $180,000 in 1997 and has experienced two modifications since that year, when it was originally constructed.

Earlier this summer, a home in the Village of Pine Hills located along the Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve sold for nearly double its 2016 sales price, garnering a profit of half a million dollars.