Anhinga grabbing catfish at Fenney Nature Trail

This anhinga grabbed an armored catfish from the upper spring of Fenney Nature Trail in The Villages. Thanks to Ronnie Clark for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
This anhinga grabbed an armored catfish from the upper spring of Fenney Nature Trail in The Villages. Thanks to Ronnie Clark for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.