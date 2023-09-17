85.9 F
Sunday, September 17, 2023
Clock ticking for Villager to remove stone and put down sod at patio villa

By Meta Minton

The clock is ticking for a Villager who must remove stone landscaping and put down sod at his patio villa.

The home of Michael James Lamoureux in the Mangrove Villas was the subject of a public hearing Friday before the Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors.

A complaint was received July 12 by Community Standards alleging that Lamoureux put down the stone without the approval of the Architectural Review Committee. The complaint was verified by Community Standards.

This home in the Mangrove Villas was the subject of a public hearing due to its stone landscaping
This home in the Mangrove Villas was the subject of a public hearing due to its stone landscaping.

Lamoureux, who purchased the villa in 2021 for $249,000, filed an application Sept. 6 with the ARC indicating he will remove the rock and put down sod.

He has been given 45 days to complete the replacement of the stone with sod. If he fails to do so, he will face an immediate $150 fine followed by $50 daily fines until the work is complete.

In Community Development District 2, a group of homeowners in the La Cresenta Villas has been fighting an order to remove their stone landscaping and replace it with sod. They contend some of the stone landscaping has been there for 20 years and they bought their patio villas not knowing they were not in compliance with the deed restriction.

