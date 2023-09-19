Nervous driver nabbed with jar of psychedelic mushrooms

A habitual traffic offender who appeared to be very nervous was arrested with a jar of psychedelic mushrooms after a traffic stop on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Jacob Daniel Culbertson, 42, who lives in The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake, was driving a white Toyota SUV shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday when an automatic license plate reader notified a police officer that the vehicle owner’s license has been suspended 60 months, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Culbertson admitted his license was suspended. The officer found that the Maryland native has been classified as a habitual traffic offender.

Culbertson, who was arrested earlier this year on a charge of reckless driving, “appeared nervous” and had “shaky hands.” The officer noted he was “sweating profusely.”

A search of the vehicle turned up a jar of psychedelic mushrooms. Culbertson claimed he did not know it was illegal to possess them.

He was arrested on felony charges of drug possession and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $4,000 bond.