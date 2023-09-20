Keeping a close eye on spending taxpayer dollars

I have a long record of opposing continuing resolutions because they spend taxpayer dollars with little congressional oversight or direction. I have opposed this method of approving government spending under both Republican and Democrat leaders.

The outline for a short-term continuing resolution through Oct 31st, negotiated by members of the House Freedom Caucus, was announced Sunday night – I am reviewing this closely before determining my vote.

I’ve been thrilled to see many of my House Colleagues adopt something I’ve been doing and advocating for a decade – rejecting the Washington presumption that nothing in the federal budget can be cut in order to fund our priorities without increasing our deficit. Congress must continue its work and pass 12 appropriations bills that reduce spending and put our nation on a responsible fiscal path. I have also set an example by annually returning a portion of the taxpayers’ dollars allocated for my Congressional office expenses – saving more than 4 million dollars to date. Additionally, every year, I deliver a personal check to the Bureau of Fiscal Service at the Treasury Department to roll back my salary to the 2008 amount. Although it is a small step given the trillions of dollars the federal government spends, it is a step in the right direction.

I am committed to keep working towards this goal and asking tough questions about the use of taxpayer dollars as I fight to restore fiscal accountability and responsible spending in Washington.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.