Maurice Leveritt Eidson, 86, Summerfield, Florida went to be with the lord on September 14, 2023, at University of Florida, The Villages Hospital. He was born on April 23, 1937, in Atlanta, Georgia to his parents Roy Lee Eidson and Margie Lee (Leveritt) Eidson.

He was the former Owner of Bud’s Furniture Repair in Summerfield, Florida. Maurice was a proud veteran who served in United States Navy aboard the USS Midway as a Radio Operator. He was of the Christian faith.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years: Nelda Eidson of Summerfield, FL; three daughters: Catherine Chancellor and her husband Clark of Iowa, Teri Page of Kentucky, and Patty Raymond of New York; eight grandchildren: Joseph Brizendine, Jacob Brizendine, Victoria Stokes and her husband Michael, Olivia Holdsworth and her husband Jeremiah, Alena Page, Amy Raymond, James Raymond, and Aaron Kinder and his wife Terry.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, September 25, 2023, at 12:30PM with Visitation to be held prior from 10:30AM till the hour of service at Banks, Page-Theus Funeral Home Chapel, Wildwood, Florida with Reverend Arthur Richner officiating. The Burial will be held at Florida National Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the U.S. Navy.