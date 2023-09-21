Villager sues SLCDD after slip-and-fall off Lake Sumter Landing rope chain

A Villager has sued the Sumter Landing Community Development District claiming that she sustained “serious injuries” after a rope chain barrier that she was leaning against allegedly gave way.

The lawsuit was filed on Monday, Sept. 18 by Morgan & Morgan attorney Justin R. Hodges on behalf of Linda Braun, a 71-year-old woman who lives in the Village of Amelia.

According to the complaint, on July 11, 2022, Braun was allegedly walking along the “property located at or near 1105 Lake Shore Drive” at Lake Sumter Landing. The complaint notes that Braun was near a “certain boat dock and large rope chain barrier located at said address.”

The complaint states that a portion of the boat dock was “roped off by a chain barrier running between two poles,” and that the chain was affixed “with a clamp” instead of a locking mechanism.

Braun’s attorneys say that the lack of a locking mechanism made the chain susceptible to “giving way with only a small amount of pressure.”

Braun allegedly leaned against the chain, “which then collapsed,” causing her to fall to the ground and “sustain serious injuries and damages.”

Braun’s attorneys say that the “improperly affixed rope chain created a fall hazard and constituted unreasonably dangerous condition.”

The complaint accuses the SLCDD of one count of premises liability, citing multiple perceived failures, including a failure to “barricade, restrict, or otherwise prevent persons” from entering the “hazardous condition” allegedly created on the boat dock.

Braun claims to have suffered “permanent bodily injury” and losses that are either “permanent or continuing.” She is seeking damages in excess of $50,000.