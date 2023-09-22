Woman arrested with meth in bra after found in car with estranged boyfriend

A woman was arrested with methamphetamine in her bra after she was found with her estranged boyfriend in a car.

Amanda Duncan, 41, of Summerfield, was riding as a passenger Wednesday in a black Nissan sedan with a Tennessee license plate when the vehicle was pulled over in the 7000 block of SE 147th Place, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy making the traffic stop was aware that the driver, 37-year-old Wayne Jennings Maynard of Summerfield, was not allowed to be in contact with Duncan following Maynard’s July 31 arrest on a charge of domestic battery. Duncan admitted that she and Maynard have been together “almost every day” since his July 31 arrest and in spite of a judge’s no contact order.

A scale for weighing narcotics was found in the car. It had a powdery residue. A search of Duncan’s purse turned up a glass bubble pipe with a crystal substance and a syringe. She also had fentanyl tucked in her undergarment under her pants and methamphetamine in her bra.

Duncan was arrested on two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Marion County Jail on $5,000 bond.

Maynard was taken into custody on a charge of violating a court order as well as a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the jail without bond.