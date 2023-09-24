Wife sentenced after pulling down husband’s shorts at town square

A wife has been sentenced after pulling down her husband’s shorts at a town square in The Villages.

Kerry Ann Graber, 53, of Belleview, was arrested on Feb. 23 arrest on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest at Spanish Springs Town Square.

She was found passed out at about 11 p.m. that night on the sidewalk at the square, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. When officers arrived on the scene, Graber had pulled herself up onto a bench. A puddle was running from the bench onto the sidewalk and Graber’s jeans were “saturated.” She said she urinated on herself. The native New Yorker became belligerent and began using foul language toward police. She was also pointing her finger at them. She staggered and struggled to walk. Graber’s husband arrived on the scene and attempted to take her home. However, she screamed obscenities and jumped in and out of the vehicle. When officers attempted to take her into custody, she struggled with them and then reached over and pulled down her husband’s shorts.

She ended up serving 12 days in jail before her husband bailed her out.

This past week, she appeared in Lake County Court and pleaded no contest in the case. She was sentenced to time already served and ordered to pay $50 for each day of incarceration. She was also ordered to pay $238 in court costs and $100 for the cost of prosecution.