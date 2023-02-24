84.7 F
Husband attempts to retrieve wife found passed out at town square in The Villages

By Staff Report
Kerry Ann Graber
Kerry Ann Graber

A husband attempted to retrieve his wife who was found passed out at a town square in The Villages.

His efforts were unsuccessful and she wound up going to jail rather than back to her home.

Officers were called shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday when 52-year-old Kerry Ann Graber of Belleview was spotted passed out on the sidewalk at Spanish Springs Town Square, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. When officers arrived on the scene, Graber had pulled herself up to a bench. A puddle was running from the bench onto the sidewalk and Graber’s jeans were “saturated.” She said she urinated on herself.

The native New Yorker became belligerent and began using foul language toward police. She was also pointing her finger at them. She staggered and struggled to walk.

Graber’s husband arrived on the scene and attempted to take her home. However, she screamed obscenities and jumped in and out of the vehicle.

When officers attempted to take her into custody, she struggled with them and then reached over and pulled down her husband’s shorts.

She was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,500 bond.

