An Oxford Oaks man has been arrested on a warrant charging him with felony sexual assault.

Gabriel Ryan Trujillo, 39, who lives at 11324 Stewart Loop in the family development off U.S. 301 in Oxford, surrendered to Sumter County sheriff’s deputies Monday morning at Bob’s 24 Hour Bail Bonds in Bushnell.

The Colorado native was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $10,000 bond.