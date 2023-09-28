75.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, September 28, 2023
type here...

Aunt caught on video exposing buttocks to children in ongoing family dispute

By Staff Report
Dominique Laronda Douglas, 2
Dominique Laronda Douglas

An aunt was caught on video exposing her buttocks to children in an ongoing family dispute in Wildwood.

Dominique Laronda Douglas, 35, was on the sidewalk in the 700 block of Kilgore Street at about 4 p.m. Wednesday when she bent over and pulled “her sun dress up and her white underwear down, exposing her bare buttocks,” to two children, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A woman, who said Douglas is her aunt, told police the disturbing incident had been captured on video. She shared the video with police The woman said Douglas has been banned from her property and they have had “an ongoing issue.”

Douglas, who had been arrested in 2021 with a box cutter at the gazebo near Wildwood City Hall, was arrested on a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Villagers on fixed incomes can’t afford more increases

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident says that Villagers on fixed incomes can’t afford more increases. She has a message for elected officials.

Anyone can walk onto the courts

A Village of Sanibel resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the point that anybody can walk onto the courts in The Villages.

Why not a Cheesecake Factory?

Why can’t a Cheesecake Factory come to The Villages? A Village of Monarch Grove resident would like to know.

It’s cruel to send 90-year-old seniors to prison

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Winifred resident argues that it’s cruel to send 90-year-old seniors to prison.

Careless woman shouldn’t be suing The Villages

A Village of Rio Grande resident lashes out a woman suing The Villages after an accident. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos