Aunt caught on video exposing buttocks to children in ongoing family dispute

An aunt was caught on video exposing her buttocks to children in an ongoing family dispute in Wildwood.

Dominique Laronda Douglas, 35, was on the sidewalk in the 700 block of Kilgore Street at about 4 p.m. Wednesday when she bent over and pulled “her sun dress up and her white underwear down, exposing her bare buttocks,” to two children, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A woman, who said Douglas is her aunt, told police the disturbing incident had been captured on video. She shared the video with police The woman said Douglas has been banned from her property and they have had “an ongoing issue.”

Douglas, who had been arrested in 2021 with a box cutter at the gazebo near Wildwood City Hall, was arrested on a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.