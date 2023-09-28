Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes booked for show at The Sharon

A performance of the Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes has been announced at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center in The Villages.

The show is set for 7 p.m. Feb. 12 and will be in support of the Lady Lake Orange Blossom Gardens Lions Club. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, Oct. 4 and can be purchased at GetOffTheBusConcerts.com, TheSharon.com or (352) 753-3229.

Nicolas Reyes has been the leader and co-founder of the Gipsy Kings for well over 30 years. In the past

three decades, they have dominated the World Music charts and sold more than 14 million albums

worldwide. Their platinum compilation, The Best of the Gipsy Kings, was charting for over a year upon

its release and their ninth studio album, Savor Flamenco, was awarded the Grammy for Best World Music

Album in 2013.

The band’s music went on to fuse with popular culture. In addition to the accolades above, the traveling Gipsy Kings have played some of the world’s greatest stages, from the Hollywood Bowl to Royal Albert Hall as well as hitting the big screen. Their rendition of “Hotel California” was included in the film The Big Lebowski and the HBO series Entourage. The 2010 film Toy Story 3 featured a Gipsy Kings version of the movie’s popular, Randy Newman-penned theme, “You’ve Got a Friend in Me”. The Gipsy Kings recently featured in a Big Lebowski spinoff The Jesus Rolls with Reyes appearing in person with the director and star, John Turturro, for some of the promotion.

As active as this remarkable collective remains, they are also confident in the future of their legacy.

“Even though it’s been 30 years, we want to keep on making new music because it’s our life. It’s who we are,” says Nicolas Reyes. “But I think there will be a time when we pass down the Gipsy Kings to our sons.”