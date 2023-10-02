85.1 F
The Villages
Monday, October 2, 2023
Property on 51-acre island near The Villages slashes asking price in half

By Jeremiah Delgado

A property on a 51-acre island that was listed for nearly $3 million in February has undergone its second price drop and is now listed for $1.35 million.

Bird Island in Lake Griffin (Photo: Tranzon Driggers)
Bird Island in Lake Griffin (Photo: Tranzon Driggers)

The Bird Island property, located at 6001 Bird Island Drive in Lady Lake, incurred a dramatic listing price decrease this week as it was put up for auction online.

Originally listed for $2,999,000, the price was changed to $2,700,000 in June and again on Monday, Sept. 25. The final price of the property will be determined at auction.

Boat dock leading up to property at Bird Island
Bird Island is being auctioned off to the highest bidder (Photo: Tranzon Driggers)

The property is located on Lake Griffin, just a few miles east of The Villages, and comes with a 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom, 1,120-square-foot home that was built in 1982.

Home on Bird Island
6001 Bird Island, Lady Lake

The home features a modern kitchen with copper countertops, hardwood floors, and a screened-in viewing deck.

Kitchen at Bird Island property
The kitchen is upgraded at 6001 Bird Island Drive
View from screened in deck at Bird Island
View from screened in deck at Bird Island (Photo: Tranzon Driggers)

According to Tranzon Driggers, the real estate company hosting the auction, Bird Island comes equipped with septic, water, and power, which runs from the mainland and is maintained at the expense of the electric company.

The island is about a one-mile boat ride to Eagle’s Nest Marina, and has access to Silver Springs through the Ocklawaha River and the Moss Bluff Lock.

Bird Island is just minutes away from The Villages (Photo Google)
Bird Island is just a few miles away from Fruitland Park, Lady Lake, and The Villages (Photo: Google)

The property also features approximately four acres of cleared land with proposed approval for an additional, larger homesite not far from the existing cottage.

According to Tranzon, the auction will open for bidding at 9 a.m. on Oct. 11. Bids will be accepted until 11 a.m. on Oct. 18.

For those interested in learning more about the property, or to participate in the auction, visit the Bird Island listing on Tranzon Driggers website.

