Jean Genevieve Jones of Oxford, Florida passed away at home on October 3rd, 2023, with devoted family members at her side. She lived with her daughter and son-in-law, Rosemary and Donnie Jowers since 2009. In her last years she was truly blessed to have Rosemary, Donnie, and granddaughter Emily as her loving, healthcare givers. She also enjoyed her lovely, little great granddaughter Journey, who played games with her and kept her company throughout the day.

She was preceded in death by her husband Clifford Paul Jones, her sons, Clifford John Jones and David Jones, and granddaughter, Natalie Jean. She is survived by her daughter, Rosemary Jowers and son-in-law, Donnie of Oxford, Florida; son, Steve Jones and daughter-in-law, Laura of Oxford, Florida; and daughter, Paula Redding and son-in-law, Jack of Sparta, Tennessee. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

Jean was born on July 15th, 1926, in Linden New Jersey. In 1949 she met the love of her life, Clifford, at Fort Dix, New Jersey. After they were married, they moved to Clifford’s hometown, Oxford, Florida. During their 46 years of marriage, they raised five children.

Jean was a loving, devoted, Christian wife and mother. She loved the Lord and served Him faithfully. She taught her children to love the Lord, and she taught them how to pray. Her legacy was that of a praying mother who would one day be in Heaven with all her children.

Jean, who was fondly called “MeMaw” by her family and friends, will be greatly missed. Everyone who knew her, loved her. And she loved and prayed for everyone she knew.

Funeral services will be held at Wildwood Baptist Church, Wildwood, Florida on October 14, 2023. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Pine Level Cemetery in Oxford.