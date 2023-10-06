81.5 F
The Villages
Friday, October 6, 2023
Killdeer flying around the Village of Newell

By Staff Report

This marvelous little killdeer was singing up a storm as he flew from pond to pond in the Village of Newell. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!

