71.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, October 8, 2023
type here...

Smoky sunrise at Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve

By Staff Report

Check out this sunrise at Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve in The Villages. Smoke blown in from Canadian wildfires caused the unique colors. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!

Smoky sunrise at Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve
Smoky sunrise at Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump did not call veterans ‘suckers and losers’

A Village of Osceola Hills resident rises once again to defend former President Trump in the “suckers and losers” controversy. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump did indeed call war heroes ‘suckers and losers’

A Village of Pine Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, cites sources that he claims offer proof that President Trump called our war heroes “suckers and losers.”

We should have to swipe our IDs to get through pool gates

A Village of DeLuna resident contends that residents should have to swipe their IDs to enter the pool gates.

It’s too late to save Ednas’ food truck

A Village of St. James resident says it’s too late to save the food truck at Ednas’ and contends that bigger is not always better. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Ukraine needs our nation’s diplomacy and military support

A Village of El Cortez resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that Ukraine needs our nation’s diplomacy and military support.

Photos