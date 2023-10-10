75.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
type here...

Inspector halts sale of meatloaf at Miller’s Ale House

By Staff Report

An inspector halted the sale of meatloaf and found other high-priority health code violations at Miller’s Ale House in Lady Lake.

The inspector paid a visit Friday to the restaurant at Lady Lake Commons on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

The inspector found meatloaf had been sitting for more than four hours at a temperature of 50 degrees, according to a report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The inspector issued a “stop sale” order.

Miller’s Ale House is located at Lady Lake Commons.

In addition, a number of food products were found at temperatures above the required 41 degrees, including chicken at 47 degrees, shrimp at 46 degrees and coleslaw at 53 degrees. The report noted that this was a repeat violation.

The inspector also found three dead bugs under a booth in the bar. The manager cleaned and sanitized the area afte the discovery of the dead insects.

Several basic and intermediate violations were found including a “black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine,” no paper towels or mechanical hand-drying device at an employee handwash sink, and a sanitizer bucket was found on a food preparation table.

The violations did not warrant closing the restaurant. The inspector returned on Monday and found that all of the violations had been corrected.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Response to Carl Casale’s letter about Trump

Villager Ken Sulko once again rises to the defense of former President Trump and rebuts a Letter to the Editor from fellow Villager Car Casale.

My daughter and grandson will have to pay for the people illegally entering the country

A Village of Duval resident fears that his daughter and grandson will have to pay for the people illegally entering the country. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Who says an 80-year-old man with dementia can’t be an effective leader?

A Village of St. Johns resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has made terrible decisions with regard to Afghanistan, Ukraine and Israel.

Don’t be so negative about change

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager says that people are already complaining about changes at Ednas’ on the Green - before the changes have actually taken place!

Innocent pedestrians need to be protected

A reader makes the point that innocent pedestrians need to be protected. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos