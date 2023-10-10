Inspector halts sale of meatloaf at Miller’s Ale House

An inspector halted the sale of meatloaf and found other high-priority health code violations at Miller’s Ale House in Lady Lake.

The inspector paid a visit Friday to the restaurant at Lady Lake Commons on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

The inspector found meatloaf had been sitting for more than four hours at a temperature of 50 degrees, according to a report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The inspector issued a “stop sale” order.

In addition, a number of food products were found at temperatures above the required 41 degrees, including chicken at 47 degrees, shrimp at 46 degrees and coleslaw at 53 degrees. The report noted that this was a repeat violation.

The inspector also found three dead bugs under a booth in the bar. The manager cleaned and sanitized the area afte the discovery of the dead insects.

Several basic and intermediate violations were found including a “black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine,” no paper towels or mechanical hand-drying device at an employee handwash sink, and a sanitizer bucket was found on a food preparation table.

The violations did not warrant closing the restaurant. The inspector returned on Monday and found that all of the violations had been corrected.