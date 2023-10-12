81.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, October 12, 2023
CDD 12 supervisors agree to stick with Project Wide Advisory Committee

By Meta Minton

Community Development District 12 supervisors have decided to stick with the original Project Wide Advisory Committee, continuing to partner with CDDs north of State Road 44.

PWAC includes CDDs 5 through 13 as well as the Brownwood Community Development District. An effort to launch a second PWAC south of State Road 44 was foiled by CDD 7 in 2022.  The Eastport Maintenance Advisory Committee was recently formed south of State Road 44 and it includes Eastport, Community Development District 14 and Community Development District District 15. CDD 7 Board Chairman Jerry Vicenti and the board’s independent attorney Michael Eckert have objected to the formation of EMAC, suggesting it was underhanded.

CDD 12 Supervisor Dale Martin at Thursday’s board meeting at Everglades Recreation Center challenged the allegiance with CDDs north of State Road 44. He pointed out that no part of CDD 12 shares a border with its northern cousins. It was CDD 12 Supervisor Andrew Bilardello, now a Sumter County commissioner, who originally suggested the formation of a second PWAC south of State Road 44.

CDD 12 Supervisor Ron McMahon, who has long served in District government and was previously a supervisor in CDD 7, pointed out that previous analysis has shown it would cost CDD 12 hundreds of thousands of dollars per year to break away from the original PWAC and join an offshoot south of State Road 44.

“It does not seem to me to make economic sense to move from where we are now,” McMahon said.

CDD 12 Board Chairman Jon Roudabush agreed, but did not rule out breaking away from PWAC at a future date.

“Let’s wait a year and see how it is working out,” he said.

