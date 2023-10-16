63.6 F
The Villages
Monday, October 16, 2023
Inspector finds roaches and shuts down Mexican restaurant

By Staff Report

An inspector found roaches this past week forcing the closure of a local Mexican restaurant.

The inspector visited Brisas Del Mar Mexican Restaurant and Grill on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake five days in a row – Oct. 10 through Oct. 13, with two visits on that Thursday.

In the first visit, the inspector found two live roaches in the chip warmer and five live roaches under the oven. Four dead roaches were also discovered in the cookline. The inspector found numerous other violations, including raw beef stored over raw chicken. The inspector ordered the closure of the restaurant.

Brisas Del Mar Mexican Restaurant and Grill on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

The inspector returned the following day, but there were still enough violations to warrant the continued closure of the restaurant.

During one of two inspections on Thursday, the inspector found another roach in the chip warmer. There were roaches elsewhere, including on a wall near an office and one under the stove top.

The inspector returned on Friday the 13th and the restaurant’s luck finally changed. All the violations were cleared. The restaurant was permitted to reopen.

The restaurant had also been forced to shut down in August after an inspector found roaches and objectionable odors.

