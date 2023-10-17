Lady Lake man dies at scene of rollover crash on Florida Turnpike

A 26-year-old Lady Lake man has died at the scene of a rollover crash on the Florida Turnpike.

He was driving a 2012 Ford Escape at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday at Mile Marker 286 in Lake County northbound when he ran off the right shoulder of the roadway and his vehicle “overturned multiple times,” according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He was ejected from the vehicle in the crash.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The report noted he was not wearing his seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.