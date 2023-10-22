Retired Illinois police chief fascinated by Mickey Mouse allegedly stole Disney merchandise at Walmart

A retired Illinois police chief obviously fascinated by Mickey Mouse allegedly stole Disney merchandise at a Walmart in The Villages.

Christopher Radz, 59, who served as police chief in Alsip, Ill., has pleaded not guilty to a charge of theft in Sumter County Court. He remains free on $500 bond.

He was arrested on Oct. 5 at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Radz entered the store and began placing merchandise in a Walmart plastic bag, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He passed all points of sale without attempting to pay for the merchandise.

An unredacted arrest report now available in his court file reveals that Radz attempted to steal numerous crystal puzzles, with Mickey Mouse, Buzz Lightyear, Donald Duck and Dumbo themes. The value of the merchandise was $179.

His fascination with Mickey Mouse was noted in a news article at the time of his retirement and on his personal Facebook page.

A form filled out by Radz at the time of his arrest indicated that he is collecting $70,000 annually in pension benefits. He also listed a local address in The Villages at 1752 Morelos Road, in that form.

Radz spent 32 years with the police force in Alsip, which is located near Chicago. He was hired in 1985 as a dispatcher and worked his way through the ranks. He was appointed police chief in 2009 and served in that role until his retirement in 2017.