84.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, October 22, 2023
type here...

Villager sues golf cart driver after allegedly being struck in accident

By Jeremiah Delgado

A Villager is suing the driver of a golf cart who allegedly crashed into another golf cart, causing the vehicle to strike her while she was standing nearby.

Attorneys from Morgan & Morgan filed the lawsuit on behalf of Laurinda Beaver against Rosemary and Steven Ray Pratt in the fifth judicial circuit court for Sumter County on Oct. 12.

According to the complaint, Beaver, who lives at 5853 Julian Loop, was standing outside of a golf cart that was parked at or near a location along Marsh Bend Trail on Sept. 11, 2022.

Beaver says that Steven Pratt was “negligently” driving a golf cart registered in his wife’s name when he “collided with another golf cart.”

The alleged collision caused the stationary golf cart to strike Beaver.

As a result of the strike, Beaver claims she suffered “bodily injury and resulting pain and suffering.” Her attorneys claim she has incurred expenses from “hospitalization” and “medical and nursing care,” as well as a loss of earnings, loss of “ability to earn money,” and the “aggravation of a previously existing condition,” according to the complaint.

Beaver is seeking damages “in excess of $50,000” and is requesting a “trial by jury,” according to the complaint.

According to the court docket, summons have been issued to both Steven and Rosemary Pratt. No additional filings have been made in the case as of Oct. 13.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Non-compliant home construction!

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of the Village of Belle Aire states that the Developer needs to take responsibility for new non-compliant homes in The Villages.

Crazy driving in The Villages – especially in the roundabouts

A Village of Citrus Grove resident offers his thoughts on the reasons for crazy driving in The Villages, especially in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Where is the proof that elimination of anonymous complaints is harming look of neighborhoods?

A Village of Liberty Park resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks for the proof that elimination of anonymous complaints is harming the look of neighborhoods in The Villages.

Here’s a message for those complaining about traffic

A longtime Village of Santiago resident has a message for all of those complaining about traffic.

Realtors should have homes inspected for deed compliance problems

A Village of Belvedere resident has proposed a solution to the problem of out-of-compliance homes being sold in The Villages.

Photos