Villager sues golf cart driver after allegedly being struck in accident

A Villager is suing the driver of a golf cart who allegedly crashed into another golf cart, causing the vehicle to strike her while she was standing nearby.

Attorneys from Morgan & Morgan filed the lawsuit on behalf of Laurinda Beaver against Rosemary and Steven Ray Pratt in the fifth judicial circuit court for Sumter County on Oct. 12.

According to the complaint, Beaver, who lives at 5853 Julian Loop, was standing outside of a golf cart that was parked at or near a location along Marsh Bend Trail on Sept. 11, 2022.

Beaver says that Steven Pratt was “negligently” driving a golf cart registered in his wife’s name when he “collided with another golf cart.”

The alleged collision caused the stationary golf cart to strike Beaver.

As a result of the strike, Beaver claims she suffered “bodily injury and resulting pain and suffering.” Her attorneys claim she has incurred expenses from “hospitalization” and “medical and nursing care,” as well as a loss of earnings, loss of “ability to earn money,” and the “aggravation of a previously existing condition,” according to the complaint.

Beaver is seeking damages “in excess of $50,000” and is requesting a “trial by jury,” according to the complaint.

According to the court docket, summons have been issued to both Steven and Rosemary Pratt. No additional filings have been made in the case as of Oct. 13.