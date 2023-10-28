75.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, October 28, 2023
type here...

DUI suspect arrested after riding motorized bicycle across Lake Sumter bridge

By Staff Report
Ryan Michael Christiansen
Ryan Michael Christiansen

A drunk driving suspect was arrested after riding a motorized bicycle across the Lake Sumter bridge.

Ryan Michael Christiansen, 53, who lives in the Parker at East Village apartments behind Lowe’s in Lady Lake, was pulled over on the bridge at about 8 p.m. Thursday because he was operating it in the dark with no illumination, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

It appeared he had been drinking, but he denied the consumption of alcohol.

His poor performance in field sobriety exercises led the deputy to conclude that the New Jersey native had been driving impaired. The report did not make it clear as to whether he provided a breath sample.

Christiansen had been free on bond following his arrest earlier this month on a charge of battery. He had been released from jail on that charge on Monday. The DUI arrest has been considered a violation of the bond conditions, therefore he was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Christiansen was convicted of felony assault in 2012 in Monmouth, N.J.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Good riddance to Mike Pence

A spokesperson for the Democratic National Committee, in a Letter to the Editor, is not surprised to see Mike Pence suspend his campaign for the Republican nomination.

Electric commuter buses could alleviate traffic problems in The Villages

A Village of Osceola Hills resident offers an idea for alleviating traffic woes in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Where are these ‘Army barracks’ in The Villages?

A Village of Springdale resident is curious about “Army barracks” in The Villages described in a Letter to the Editor by a Village of Citrus Grove resident.

Too many elderly people don’t know when it’s time to stop driving

A Village of Hacienda South resident says too many elderly people don't know when it's time to stop driving. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Lack of sidewalks in The Villages dangerous for elderly residents

A Village of De La Vista West resident contends the lack of sidewalks in The Villages is dangerous. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos