DUI suspect arrested after riding motorized bicycle across Lake Sumter bridge

A drunk driving suspect was arrested after riding a motorized bicycle across the Lake Sumter bridge.

Ryan Michael Christiansen, 53, who lives in the Parker at East Village apartments behind Lowe’s in Lady Lake, was pulled over on the bridge at about 8 p.m. Thursday because he was operating it in the dark with no illumination, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

It appeared he had been drinking, but he denied the consumption of alcohol.

His poor performance in field sobriety exercises led the deputy to conclude that the New Jersey native had been driving impaired. The report did not make it clear as to whether he provided a breath sample.

Christiansen had been free on bond following his arrest earlier this month on a charge of battery. He had been released from jail on that charge on Monday. The DUI arrest has been considered a violation of the bond conditions, therefore he was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Christiansen was convicted of felony assault in 2012 in Monmouth, N.J.