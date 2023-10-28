Webster introduces bipartisan bill to fix gaps in hurricane preparedness  

Congressman Daniel Webster and U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, a Florida Democrat, have co-introduced the bipartisan H.R. 6080, the Fixing Gaps in Hurricane Preparedness Act.

This legislation ensures that hurricane preparedness tools, alerts, and planning systems would address the needs of seniors, people with disabilities, rural and urban populations, and more.

“As Floridians, we are not strangers to the terrible power and ravages of hurricanes and tropical storms, and we recognize the need for emergency relief when such tragedies occur,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“In the wake of natural disasters, seniors, people with disabilities and those in rural areas are often most vulnerable. The Fixing Gaps in Hurricane Preparedness Act will help federal agencies evaluate how these harder to reach populations receive emergency notifications and identify shortcomings to improve preparedness and assure that assistance will swiftly reach those at the time of need.”

The last major hurricane to impact The Villages was Irma in 2017.