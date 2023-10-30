Bridgeport at Lake Sumter home sells for $1.55 million

Another waterfront home in the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter has sold for over $1.5 million, netting a $600,000 profit over its previous sales price.

Located at 623 Ternberry Forest Drive, the 0.576-acre lot faces Lake Sumter and features a 3,220-square-foot home.

According to Sumter County property records, the home was built in 2006 and was originally sold for $787,000.

Nearly eight years later in February 2014, the home was purchased for $950,000.

This past July, the home was sold for $1,550,000, according to Sumter property records.

The property is one of several with waterfront homes that have sold for large profits in the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter this year.

In July, a waterfront home on Blease Loop sold for $1.75 million.

Another waterfront home at on Russell Loop sold for $1.85 million in August.

Another home on Russell Loop sold for $950,000 in June around seven years after it was purchased for $505,000.