Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Couple and teen arrested after alleged machete-wielding assault in Oxford

By Staff Report
Christy Hickman
Brandon Lingane
A couple and a teen wound up behind bars after an alleged machete-wielding assault in Oxford.

Christy Rae Hickman, 40, and her husband, 39-year-old Brandon Lingane, attacked two men who had come to their residence to collect their belongings Saturday night, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Hickman came up behind one of the men and pulled him to the ground. A second man tried to separate Hickman from the man who had been pulled to the ground. Lingane “grabbed a machete form the bed of his work truck” and proceeded to chase the two men “down the street with the machete, swinging it towards them as he was making threatening statements.”

When deputies arrived on the scene, Lingane claimed he had been acting in self defense.

Lingane, who was arrested in 2004 on a charge of sexual assault later amended to battery in Orange County and was convicted of battery in 2016 in Lake County, was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as well as a charge of battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $10,500 bond.

Cadence Hickman
Hickman was arrested on a charge of battery. She was booked at the jail and released on her own recognizance.

During the course of the investigation, Hickman’s daughter, 18-year-old Cadence Darlene Hickman, was found to be in possession of an electronic smoking device with a liquid which tested positive for THC. She was arrested on a felony charge of drug possession. She was booked at the jail and released on her own recognizance.

