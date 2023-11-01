Woman with German Shepherd arrested in bizarre confrontation over ‘For Sale’ signs

A woman with a German Shepherd was arrested after a bizarre confrontation over “For Sale” signs.

Pamela Jane Lawless, 55, of Summerfield, is facing a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as a result of the incident which occurred Sunday afternoon in the Oakland Hills area on U.S. Hwy. 441.

Two women had been “placing signs for local houses they were attempting to list for sale,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Lawless, who “had previously been seen in the area confronting residents in the neighborhood claiming to live in their homes,” approached the women “in an aggressive manner.” Lawless formed a fist and attempted to punch one of the women. When the woman attempted to call law enforcement, Lawless tried to snatch away her phone.

Lawless went back to her vehicle and returned with a German Shepherd who began “viciously barking.”

Lawless fled before the arrival of law enforcement, but was spotted at a nearby Circle K. When a deputy approached her, she became “aggressive.” She actively resisted efforts to be taken into custody. The deputy took Lawless to the ground and placed her in handcuffs.

Lawless, who was born in England, was transported to UF Health-The Villages Hospital. After she was medically cleared, she was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $3,000.