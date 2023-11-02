Villager arrested at courthouse in aftermath of neighborhood brawl

A 71-year-old Villager was arrested Wednesday at the Sumter County Courthouse in connection with a neighborhood brawl this past month in the Village of Cason Hammock.

Linda Marie Caccese, 71, who lives at 867 Bowden Road, was taken into custody by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies at the courthouse in Bushnell. She is being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Her court file was not available to the public, but the arrest suggests the New Yorker had not complied with the terms of her bond after her Oct. 2 arrest as the result of an altercation at the home of her neighbor on Trifu Terrace.

On that day, Caccese had driven her silver Nissan pickup to her neighbors’ home for help with the Bluetooth function on her phone, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A man came out of the home and ordered Caccese off his property. Caccese allegedly told him, “I don’t have to,” and he retorted, calling her an, “Italian bitch.” Cassese got out of her truck and charged at the man.

He ran back into the residence and locked the door. Cassese began banging on the door as well as the side door windows. The man was “afraid” she would break the windows, so he opened the door. She “punched him two to three times in the face and kept grabbing him,” the report said. She entered the residence, but he pushed her back out. A woman at the home attempted to separate them during the altercation.