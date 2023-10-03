71-year-old Villager arrested after brawl at home in Cason Hammock

A 71-year-old Villager was arrested after a brawl at a home in the Village of Cason Hammock.

Linda Marie Caccese, 71, who lives at 867 Bowden Road, said she had driven her silver Nissan pickup to a home on nearby Trifu Terrace for help with the Bluetooth function on her phone, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

A man came out of the home and ordered Caccese off his property. Caccese allegedly told him, “I don’t have to,” and he retorted, calling her an, “Italian bitch.” Cassese got out of her truck and charged at the man.

He ran back into the residence and locked the door. Cassese began banging on the door as well as the side door windows. The man was “afraid” she would break the windows, so he opened the door. She “punched him two to three times in the face and kept grabbing him,” the report said. She entered the residence, but he pushed her back out. A woman at the home attempted to separate them during the altercation.

Cassese was arrested on a charge of battery. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.