Lady Lake seeking applicants for Christmas parade in space

The town of Lady Lake is now accepting applications to participate in its annual Christmas Parade, which will take place in a galaxy far away.

Town officials announced that this year’s parade will take place on Saturday, Dec. 2 along Old Dixie Highway, between Guava Street and Griffin View Drive.

The theme of this year’s parade is “Christmas in Space,” and applications are being accepted through Nov. 22. The town says spaces will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information about this year’s parade, or to apply to participate, visit the Town of Lady Lake Christmas Parade webpage.