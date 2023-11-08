82.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, November 8, 2023
Lady Lake seeking applicants for Christmas parade in space

By Jeremiah Delgado

The town of Lady Lake is now accepting applications to participate in its annual Christmas Parade, which will take place in a galaxy far away.

Christmas Parade in Space
Christmas Parade in Space (Photo: Town of Lady Lake)

Town officials announced that this year’s parade will take place on Saturday, Dec. 2 along Old Dixie Highway, between Guava Street and Griffin View Drive.

Several colorful floats with the parade theme of Christmas under the Sea spread cheer and candies to the crowd.
2022 Lady Lake Christmas Parade (December 2022)

The theme of this year’s parade is “Christmas in Space,” and applications are being accepted through Nov. 22. The town says spaces will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Santa and Mrs. Clause waived to the spectators as they rode in a grand sleigh.

For more information about this year’s parade, or to apply to participate, visit the Town of Lady Lake Christmas Parade webpage.

