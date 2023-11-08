Traffic stop in The Villages leads to discovery of large quantity of drugs and gun

A traffic stop in The Villages led to the discovery of a large quantity of drugs and a gun.

A white Kia sedan with a non-functioning headlight was traveling at about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Avenida Central when it was pulled over by a Lady Lake police officer.

The driver was identified as 51-year-old Frederick Nelams Jr. of Wildwood, who had a suspended driver’s license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He was also wanted on a Lake County warrant.

A search of the vehicle turned up 130 grams of methamphetamine, 25 grams of cocaine, 4 grams of marijuana, 15 suboxone patches, and other pills. A .380-caliber semi-automatic handgun was also found in the car.

A passenger, 21-year-old Dustin McCullough of Leesburg, fled on foot during the traffic stop. He punched an officer who tried to take him into custody.

Dakota Knighten, 25, of Ocklawaha, was also a passenger in the vehicle.

All three were arrested on numerous charges and booked at the Lake County Jail.

Knighten was being held on $79,000 bond. McCullough and Nelams were being held without bond.