Villager who purchased classic car in 1965 seeking new title

A Villager who has owned a classic Austin Healy since purchasing it for $2,500 in 1965, is asking the court to issue a new title for the vehicle, which is now worth over 20 times the original price.

The Villager filed the complaint for declaratory judgment in the fifth judicial circuit court of Sumter County on Oct. 23.

The woman, who lives in the Village of Rio Grande, says she is the “original owner” of the Austin Healy BJ-8 3000 MK III.

She claims to have purchased the vehicle for $2,500 from the Bradley Sports Car Center in Virginia in September of 1965.

“I have lost the title to my car and need a replacement,” reads the woman’s filing.

As part of her filing with the court, the Villager included several bills that she has accumulated in maintenance charges over the last 58 years.

“I have included some bills for car parts for my car I found through the decades,” reads the woman’s request. She says “anyone who could” have substantiated her ownership of the car is either “long out of business or dead.”

“I’m sorry. Please issue me a new title,” asks the woman in her request.

According to Hemmings, an online automotive marketplace, 1963 to 1967 Austin-Healey 3000 MK IIIs regularly sell for anywhere between $40,000 and $70,000.

In addition to the complaint, the Villager has filed affidavits of vehicle title application and diligent search and inquiry.

In the state of Florida, a lost or destroyed title may be replaced with a duplicate through submission of a form with the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.