78.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, November 10, 2023
type here...

New restaurant opens at Laurel Manor Plaza in The Villages

By Staff Report

A new restaurant has opened at Laurel Manor Plaza in The Villages.

Jersey Mike’s Subs is now open at the shopping plaza anchored by Sprouts Farmers Market at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard.

Jersey Mike's Subs has a location at Laurel Manor Plaza
Jersey Mike’s Subs has a new location at Laurel Manor Plaza.

This is the fourth local location for chain was founded in 1956 in Point Pleasant, N.J. Today, the company has more than 2,000 locations.

Jersey Mike’s opened a decade ago at Rolling Acres Plaza. In 2019, the subway restaurant opened at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood. In 2021, the company signed a lease to open a location at Lake Deaton Plaza.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Village of Alhambra taxpayer feeling forgotten by county leaders focused on growth

A Village of Alhambra taxpayer is feeling forgotten by county leaders who are too focused on growth. Read his Letter to the Editor.

One more time for Ms. Pinkerton

A Village of Santiago resident repeats his assessment of the pros and cons of growth in The Villages.

Golfers from The Villages need to stay out of Stonecrest!

A Stonecrest resident says that golfers from The Villages need to stay off the golf course in his community. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Amenities are not keeping pace with construction of new homes

A new homeowner in the Village of Richmond observes that houses are steadily being built in the southern end of The Villages, but the amenities are not. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Villages school system and sports teams are a huge asset

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, makes the case that The Villages school system and sports teams are a huge asset to the community.

Photos