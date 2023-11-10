New restaurant opens at Laurel Manor Plaza in The Villages

A new restaurant has opened at Laurel Manor Plaza in The Villages.

Jersey Mike’s Subs is now open at the shopping plaza anchored by Sprouts Farmers Market at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard.

This is the fourth local location for chain was founded in 1956 in Point Pleasant, N.J. Today, the company has more than 2,000 locations.

Jersey Mike’s opened a decade ago at Rolling Acres Plaza. In 2019, the subway restaurant opened at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood. In 2021, the company signed a lease to open a location at Lake Deaton Plaza.