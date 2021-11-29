New restaurant option coming to Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages

A new restaurant option is coming to Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages.

Jersey’s Mike’s Subs has reportedly signed a lease to open a sub shop at 659 Kristine Way at the new extension under construction to the east of the original section of Lake Deaton Plaza. The opening date for the new sub shop is projected to take place in the fourth quarter of 2022.

There are two local Jersey Mike’s locations, one at Rolling Acres Plaza and the other at Trailwinds Village.

The Jersey Mike’s chain was founded in 1956 in Point Pleasant, N.J. Today, it has more than 2,000 locations.