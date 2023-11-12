Villager wins divorce from husband who allegedly tried to kill her

A Villager has been granted a divorce from the husband who allegedly tried to kill her.

A final judgement of dissolution of marriage was entered Oct. 31 in Sumter County Court in the marriage of 73-year-old George Hachey and his wife, who is not being named by Villages-News.com.

She had filed for divorce on Aug. 29, 2022, leading to the Sept. 28, 2022 attack in which Hachey stabbed her 12 times at their home in the Village of De La Vista North.

He is facing a charge of attempted first degree murder. He continues to be held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center. A previous motion to set bond was denied.

Hachey is being represented by criminal defense attorney Jaimie Washo Spivey, who is pursuing an insanity defense for her client.

On the day of the attack, Hachey’s wife was able to call 911, after being stabbed in the legs, abdomen and chest.

“Don’t let me die,” she implored Sumter County sheriff’s deputies, who kicked open a bedroom door and found her on the floor of the home she shared with her husband. Deputies had entered the home after breaking a sliding glass door when no one responded to the door bell.

The wife gave deputies “a dying declaration,” indicating it was her husband who had stabbed her.

She said he had told her, “You’ve ruined my life, and now I’m going to end yours.” She was wearing underwear and a yellow shirt when she was stabbed in the bathroom. She crawled to a bedroom where she called for help.

Deputies found Hachey in a recliner in the living room. He had inflicted “deep cuts” on his wrists and across his throat, using the same pocket knife he had used to stab his wife. A paramedic who helped transport Hachey to Ocala Regional Medical Center, told deputies that Hachey told him, “I just tried killing my wife. I don’t want help, I want to die.”