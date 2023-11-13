70.9 F
The Villages
Monday, November 13, 2023
Late-night street racer arrested with 14 grams of cocaine in grocery store parking lot

By Staff Report
DeQuise Viola Morgan
A late-night street racer was arrested with 14 grams of cocaine after a traffic stop in a grocery store parking lot.

Dequise Viola Morgan, 21, of Oxford, was driving a black 2016 Chevy four-door car shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday and was “aggressively chasing” a van “around the neighborhoods at a high rate of speed,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop in the Save-A-Lot parking lot, Morgan denied she had been street racing. A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene, leading to the discovery of 14 grams of cocaine in a Reebok bag, which also contained her wallet which held her Social Security card and her medical insurance card.

Morgan claimed the cocaine did not belong to her.

She was arrested on a charge of possession of cocaine. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.

