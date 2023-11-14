Villager with ‘foggy’ mind arrested in theft of $200 in groceries at Publix

A Villager with a “foggy” mind has been arrested in the theft of $200 worth of groceries at Publix.

Marsha Yanofsky, 74, of the Village of Mira Mesa, went to the La Plaza Grande store at about 1 p.m. Monday and began filling Publix shopping bags with merchandise, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The shopping bags had been removed from the Delaware native’s purse. She left the store without paying for the items, but was stopped in parking lot by store personnel. The merchandise she had taken included vitamins, deli food, produce and meat products.

Yanofsky told police that her “mind was foggy due to a mobility issue.” However said she “knew what she did was wrong,” the officer wrote in the arrest report.

A criminal history check revealed she had been convicted of theft in 1969 in Honolulu.

She was arrested on a charge of theft and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.