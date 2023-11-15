71.6 F
The Villages
Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Webster bucks new House speaker and votes against stopgap bill to keep government open

By Staff Report
Congressman Daniel Webster

Congressman Daniel Webster bucked the new House speaker on Tuesday by voting against his stopgap bill to keep the government open.

The House voted 336-95 to support Speaker Mike Johnson’s proposal to provide funding until after the first of the year to avoid a government shutdown. The Louisiana lawmaker who recently ascended to the speakership enlisted numerous Democrats to push through a measure that would be more palatable to the U.S. Senate.

However, Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages, was one of 95 House members voting against the bill. A total of two Democrats and 93 Republicans opposed the measure.

