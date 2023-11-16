I will continue doing my part to ensure that President Biden is held accountable

House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Republicans under the leadership of Chairman James Comer recently issued subpoenas to President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden; his brother James Biden; and Biden family associate Rob Walker to appear for depositions.

Chairman Comer also requested additional members of the Biden family and their associates appear for transcribed interviews.

The Oversight Committee, along with the Judiciary and Ways and Means Committees, will continue to follow the evidence and money to provide transparency and accountability.

I applaud Chairman Comer for his thoughtful and thorough approach to this investigation and am confident he will not cave to political pressure as we pursue the full extent of information and accountability.

Government accountability and transparency are among my top priorities, and I will continue doing my part to ensure that President Biden and his Administration are held accountable for not enforcing federal law and abusing their powers.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.