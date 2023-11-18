78 F
The Villages
Saturday, November 18, 2023
Tri-County Unitarian Universalists to hold huge multi-day rummage sale

By Jordyn Pennington

The Tri-County Unitarian Universalists will be holding their annual rummage sale on Thursday, Nov. 30 and Friday, Dec. 1 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. and on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 8 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Tri-UU, located at 7280 Southeast 135th Street in Summerfield, is a congregation formed in 1982 with the goal of supporting and loving each other in the pursuit of spiritual growth and justice. They hosted two musical performances in January and April of this year.

The huge indoor rummage sale is free and open to the public with a half-price sale on Saturday. Items include household items, small appliances, dishware, accent pieces, decorative items, books, games, jewelry, accessories and more. However, clothes will not be on sale.

For more information or if you have questions, call Andrea Coburn at (352) 408-4920.

