Couple to perform Broadway tunes in show at local church

Two gifted musical talents will sing Broadway tunes during a show at the Tri-County Unitarian Universalists Church in Summerfield on Saturday, May 6.

Jeremy and Samm Hudson, a husband-and-wife team with decades of experience singing in musicals nationwide, will be performing a show called “A Grand Night for Singing: Celebrating Broadway” from 4 to 6 p.m. at the church, located at 7280 SE 135th St.

Tickets are $15 and may be purchased in advance by emailing [email protected] Remaining tickets will be available at the door. BYOB and food. Concessions will also be available on site. Proceeds will support the Tri-UU Music Program.

The Hudsons, who met more than 10 years ago doing the musical “Little Women,” worked separately in regional productions and toured the country for 20 years. Samm’s credits include playing Trixie and Auntie Who in the national tour of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” Mary Poppins in “Mary Poppins,” Nellie Forbush in “South Pacific,” Louise in “Gypsy,” and Ursula in “The Little Mermaid.” Jeremy’s credits include playing Rutledge in “1776,” Jean Valjean in “Les Miserables,” Bobby Strong in “Urinetown,” and Freddy Benson in “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.”

The Hudsons currently live in Florida. They will perform classic and contemporary Broadway tunes, accompanied by their best friend, Justin Adams, on piano.

