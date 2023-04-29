86 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, April 29, 2023
type here...

Couple to perform Broadway tunes in show at local church

By Staff Report

Two gifted musical talents will sing Broadway tunes during a show at the Tri-County Unitarian Universalists Church in Summerfield on Saturday, May 6.

A Grand Night Poster.psdJeremy and Samm Hudson, a husband-and-wife team with decades of experience singing in musicals nationwide, will be performing a show called “A Grand Night for Singing: Celebrating Broadway” from 4 to 6 p.m. at the church, located at 7280 SE 135th St.

Tickets are $15 and may be purchased in advance by emailing [email protected] Remaining tickets will be available at the door. BYOB and food. Concessions will also be available on site. Proceeds will support the Tri-UU Music Program.

The Hudsons, who met more than 10 years ago doing the musical “Little Women,” worked separately in regional productions and toured the country for 20 years. Samm’s credits include playing Trixie and Auntie Who in the national tour of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” Mary Poppins in “Mary Poppins,” Nellie Forbush in “South Pacific,” Louise in “Gypsy,” and Ursula in “The Little Mermaid.” Jeremy’s credits include playing Rutledge in “1776,” Jean Valjean in “Les Miserables,” Bobby Strong in “Urinetown,” and Freddy Benson in “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.”

The Hudsons currently live in Florida. They will perform classic and contemporary Broadway tunes, accompanied by their best friend, Justin Adams, on piano.

Share your church news at [email protected]

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The gates serve a purpose

A Village of Hacienda resident recalls a recent close call and reminds her fellow residents that the gates serve a purpose.

The Villages could become a suburb of Orlando

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident expresses his concern that The Villages could end up as a suburb of Orlando.

Developer should listen to the community and stop building roads this way

A Village of De La Vista West resident contends the complaints of Villagers in the Sawgrass Grove area are eerily similar to those of residents using golf carts on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466.

A message for residents of The Villages

A Lake Panasoffkee resident has a response for Villagers who believe that Sumter County residents should be grateful for the explosive growth of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

The Villages is a dream that continues to grow better with size

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Monarch Grove resident contends that The Villages is a dream that continues to grow better with size.

Photos