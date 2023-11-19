Villager ID’d as ‘angry’ Jaguar driver who struck staffer at Cruise In

A Villager has been identified as the driver of a Jaguar who struck an event staffer Saturday at Cruise In at Spanish Springs Town Square.

Anthony Michael Guerra, 77, of the Village of Dunedin, was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon. He was booked shortly before midnight Saturday at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.

Guerra was showing off his silver convertible Jaguar XK-E on Saturday afternoon at the monthly car show at the square when a member of the the Special Events staff asked him to leave, according to information from the Lady Lake Police Department. Guerra got “angry” and used his Jaguar to hit the staffer “on purpose.”

The special events staffer suffered non-life threatening injuries. He was taken by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Guerra was taken to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital for a medical evaluation before he was taken to the jail.

Guerra, a native of Illinois, purchased his home in The Villages in 2016. He and his wife are the original owners of the home which is located near the Dunedin Recreation Center.